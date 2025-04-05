Punjab: Narrow escape for 30 school students as bus falls into dry canal in Ferozepur

A private school bus carrying 30 children veered off a bridge and fell into a dry canal near Hasti Wala village near Ferozepur on Saturday morning, police said. The private school bus being pulled out of the dry canal in Ferozepur on Saturday morning. All 30 schoolchildren and the bus driver escaped with bruises. (HT Photo)

The students and driver sustained minor bruises.

The students were heading to school when the driver lost control and the bus crashed through the railing of the bridge to fall into the Sem canal that was fortunately dry, the police said.

On hearing the screams of the children, local residents and passers-by rushed to their rescue. They broke the windowpanes and managed to pull the children out safely.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to social media to share that district officials had reached the spot and were overseeing the rescue.

The police are probing the cause of the accident.