Punjab: Narrow escape for 30 school students as bus falls into dry canal in Ferozepur
ByAsian News International
Apr 05, 2025 01:40 PM IST
Students were heading to school when the driver lost control and the bus crashed through the railing of the bridge to fall into the Sem canal that was fortunately dry. They escaped with minor bruises.
A private school bus carrying 30 children veered off a bridge and fell into a dry canal near Hasti Wala village near Ferozepur on Saturday morning, police said.
The students and driver sustained minor bruises.
The students were heading to school when the driver lost control and the bus crashed through the railing of the bridge to fall into the Sem canal that was fortunately dry, the police said.
On hearing the screams of the children, local residents and passers-by rushed to their rescue. They broke the windowpanes and managed to pull the children out safely.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to social media to share that district officials had reached the spot and were overseeing the rescue.
The police are probing the cause of the accident.
News / Cities / Chandigarh /
Punjab: Narrow escape for 30 school students as bus falls into dry canal in Ferozepur