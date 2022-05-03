Punjab not safe under AAP’s regime: MP Bittu

Lambasting the state government over the recent violence in Patiala, member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu said the state is not safe under the current rule of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the government needs to maintain law and order in the border state.

Stating that such an incident has never happened even during the dark days of terrorism that a mob attacked a temple, Bittu alleged that AAP has a soft corner for those raising the slogan of Khalistan.

During a meeting to review smart city projects in city on Monday, Bittu said, “It was shocking that police had to open fire to control the mob as the state government had completely failed to control the situation. The alleged mastermind behind the violence, Barjinder Parwana, should be kept behind the bars and action should be taken against those raising pro-Khalistan slogans.”

“No corporate house or industry will invest in the state, if it fails to maintain law and order. Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal should stop interfering in Punjab and the government should tighten the noose around those advocating for Khalistan. We will always stand against Khalistan,” Bittu said.

MP slams Badal for seeking Rajoana’s release

After the Supreme Court (SC) asked the Centre to take a decision in two months on the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana on Monday, former CM Beant Singh’s grandson, Bittu, said he will continue to oppose the Rajoana’s release.

Rajoana is serving a jail term for assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Bittu also slammed former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal for seeking release of Balwant Singh Rajoana and said release of Rajoana will further encourage the hardliners in the state. “Those who are seeking release of Rajoana are not working in favour of the state,” Bittu said.