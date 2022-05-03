Punjab not safe under AAP’s regime: MP Bittu
Lambasting the state government over the recent violence in Patiala, member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu said the state is not safe under the current rule of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the government needs to maintain law and order in the border state.
Stating that such an incident has never happened even during the dark days of terrorism that a mob attacked a temple, Bittu alleged that AAP has a soft corner for those raising the slogan of Khalistan.
During a meeting to review smart city projects in city on Monday, Bittu said, “It was shocking that police had to open fire to control the mob as the state government had completely failed to control the situation. The alleged mastermind behind the violence, Barjinder Parwana, should be kept behind the bars and action should be taken against those raising pro-Khalistan slogans.”
“No corporate house or industry will invest in the state, if it fails to maintain law and order. Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal should stop interfering in Punjab and the government should tighten the noose around those advocating for Khalistan. We will always stand against Khalistan,” Bittu said.
MP slams Badal for seeking Rajoana’s release
After the Supreme Court (SC) asked the Centre to take a decision in two months on the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana on Monday, former CM Beant Singh’s grandson, Bittu, said he will continue to oppose the Rajoana’s release.
Rajoana is serving a jail term for assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh.
Bittu also slammed former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal for seeking release of Balwant Singh Rajoana and said release of Rajoana will further encourage the hardliners in the state. “Those who are seeking release of Rajoana are not working in favour of the state,” Bittu said.
Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM
The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries without going through the documents while posing as an officer on special duty to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Division No. 5 police in Ludhiana have lodged an FIR against the man, who introduces himself as Mr Deol to revenue officials.
Punjab Congress chief Warring to cadre: Be battle-ready
A delegation of the Punjab Congress will meet governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on Tuesday in connection with the clashes in Patiala and other issues. The delegation led by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring will include senior party leaders and is scheduled to meet the governor at 4pm, a party office-bearer said.
ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said. According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March.
Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities
Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident. Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.
