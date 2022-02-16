Punjab panel says don’t give cops with criminal cases public dealing posts

A high-level committee of the Punjab government has recommended that cops booked in criminal cases should not be posted wherein they are involved in public dealing.

Also read: Ravidas Jayanti: Kejriwal pays tributes to Dalit icon in poll-bound Punjab

Also, it said they should not be made investigating officers in criminal cases. The committee has also recommended that such officials should not be posted in the vigilance bureau or even in a district where the criminal case is under investigation or trial.

The recommendations were made by a committee headed by additional chief secretary (home) Anurag Aggarwal with six other members, including senior police officer. The committee was constituted on the high court’s tough stand against the state government over arbitrary decisions in deciding punishment against cops, who have been either convicted or facing criminal cases.

The affidavit filed also reveals that just before the elections a file was put up before the government stating that Punjab Police Service (PPS) postings on Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre posts cannot “be justified” so they should be transferred out. “The matter was under consideration and elections were announced in the meantime. After announcement of elections on orders from the Election Commission, all PPS officers occupying IPS-cadre posts of SSPs have been transferred out. As on date, no PPS officer is posted as SSP of a district on IPS-cadre post,” the affidavit filed by Aggarwal says.

The court was also told that the policy to lay down uniform guidelines to deal with the cases of officers against whom criminal cases are registered was also put up before the government. But by the time it had to take a decision, elections were announced and approval on the policy would be taken after new government is formed. The policy prepared by the committee will deal with the cases against up to PPS officers.

The committee says dismissal of an employee from his service is the most severe punishment and has far-reaching effects and should be awarded where conviction has taken place with reasons recorded by the competent authority and the prior approval of the next higher authority. It says it will be mandatory for the competent authority to peruse the judgment of conviction before passing an order “so as to reach a just and equitable decision”.

“It becomes important that uniformity is maintained by different disciplinary authorities in dealing with such cases,” it says. From the rank of constable to inspector, the SSP is the competent authority and IGP/DIG in the cases of inspector. Any disciplinary action in the case of PPS officers will be taken by the state government. The policy does not cover IPS officers as their services are governed by central rules.

The policy says as soon as an FIR is registered or a chargesheet filed in a criminal case, a departmental inquiry should be invariably conducted in all cases. If charges are proved, punishment other than dismissal may be imposed. However, each case be considered and dealt with on its own merits by the competent authority. The dismissal upon indictment in an inquiry can be ordered in the case of heinous nature serious offences.

It further recommends that in the case of conviction, a cop will be ordinarily dismissed from service immediately upon the conviction order. However, in the case of other than moral turpitude, other punishment can be awarded in cases such as negligence during escape from confinement, causing death by negligence etc. However, in this category of cases the competent authority upon examination can also order dismissal from service. In all the cases, reasons for the decision will be recorded by the competent authority.

“Each case shall be decided on its own merits. However, in no case the discretion conferred upon the competent authority shall be exercised in a routine manner or without due consideration of facts and circumstances of each individual case,” the policy says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON