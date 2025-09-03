Punjab: Patiala gang linked to fraudsters in Philippines busted; 4 arrested

The Patiala cyber cell on Tuesday arrested four members of a local gang allegedly linked to an international cyber fraud racket operating in Philippines. The gang is accused of supplying bank account details and mobile SIM cards to fraudsters based in Philippines, facilitating online scams amounting to over ₹40 crore. Police have seized mobile phones, SIM cards, ATMs and various documents from the accused. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Pankaj, Arshdeep, and Manga Singh, all residents of Patiala. The fourth suspect’s identity is being withheld for operational reasons. They have been booked under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 351(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 66C of the IT Act.

Superintendent of police (cyber crime and economic offences), Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal, said the gang exploited unemployed youth by offering them fake job opportunities. “The accused lured victims into opening bank accounts under the pretext of salary deposits. They retained their ATM cards and net banking credentials and sold the complete access to cyber fraudsters in Philippines,” the SP added.

The fraudsters—identified as Babu and Sumi, reportedly of Punjab origin but currently based in Philippines—used these accounts as mule accounts to move illicit funds from cybercrime victims across India.

SP Dhaliwal said that over 30 such bank accounts have already been identified as being part of this racket. One savings bank account was sold for ₹10,000, whereas a current bank account was sold for 40,000 each to the fraudsters in Philippines.

Dhaliwal said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Babu and Sumi.

According to the SP, the accused also operated an unauthorised de-addiction centre on Chaura Road, Patiala. “Here, drug addicts were paid ₹500 each to purchase SIM cards in their names. These SIMs—about 50 traced so far—were then hidden in folds of T-shirts and couriered to Philippines, where they were used to contact Indian citizens for phishing and other fraudulent activities,” the SP said.

All SIMs were reportedly purchased from a single mobile shop named—Digital Zone—apparently without any verification process.