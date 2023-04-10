Submit to process of law: Punjab DGP as Amritpal Singh continues to be on run

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPress Trust of India
Apr 10, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Amid reports that Waris Punjab De chief might have taken shelter at a religious place, the DGP said at Golden Temple that religious places should not be misused for personal reasons

Those wanted by the law should submit to the process of law and the hard-earned peace in the state will not be allowed to be disturbed, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Monday as radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run since March 18.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said the situation in the state was “quite normal” and mischevious elements, backed by the ISI, will not be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace. (HT file photo)

Yadav was speaking to reporters after visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar.

He said the police will arrest whosoever is wanted by the law and it is better such people submit to the law.

Amid reports that Amritpal might have taken shelter at a religious place, the DGP said religious places should not be used for personal reasons. “Religious places should not be misused,” he said, adding that the hard-earned peace in the state won’t be allowed to be disturbed.

“Mischievous elements, who have the support of the ISI, and are trying to disturb peace in Punjab, their designs will not be allowed to succeed,” Yadav said, adding the “situation is quite normal here in Punjab”.

“Our Punjabi brothers living in the US and Canada, I want to tell you that there is absolute peace in Punjab,” he said.

Whosoever is needed by the law, should submit to the process of law and everybody has a legal right and there is a legal process, he said, referring to Amritpal, who escaped from the police net at Mehatpur in Jalandhar district on March 18 when a crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

The police chief also appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours. “We will maintain peace in Punjab. We will deal with mischievous elements sternly.”

Amritpal and his aides have been booked under several criminal cases related for spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstruction in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

