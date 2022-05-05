Punjab Police form SIT to probe Patiala violence
The Punjab Police on Wednesday set up a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the last week’s group clashes over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured in Patiala.
Inspector general of Police (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said the SIT has been set up under the supervision of superintendent of police Mehtab Singh. “It will carry out a detailed probe into the April 29 clash here between two groups,” said Chhina.
The other members of the SIT include two deputy superintendents of police and the station house officer of Kotwali police station.
Clashes broke out between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during a “Khalistan Murdabad” march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi temple in Patiala on Friday. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control
Harish Singla, chief of the right-wing group Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), who had organised the march was the first to be arrested. Singla had claimed that the march was taken out in protest of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice convener Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s announcement marking April 29 as Khalistan’s foundation day.
The following day, police identified Sikh radical leader Barjinder Singh Parwana as the main conspirator. In all, police named 24 people in six FIRs registered for the violence. Parwana and a number of other suspects have been arrested so far. The Punjab government had also shunted out six police officers, including the Patiala Range inspector general, after the clash.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that the clashes were between two political parties and not two communities, and warned of strict action against those behind the violence.
Cops search for man who sexually assaulted 2 girls inside civic school
Delhi Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly entered a primary school in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls inside a classroom, and urinated in front of the whole class.
IIT-K’s green innovation: ‘Tyre Park’ made up of burnt tyres
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has created an exclusive enclosure replete with art that is made from burnt tyres at a park in Kanpur. For this unique project, the IIT Kanpur has partnered with De'Dzines that solely works on the concept of utilising old tyres. The joint project conceptualized by IIT Kanpur and De'Dzines is not just environment friendly but makes for an awe-inspiring showground that will attract students and visitors alike.
Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of nine more colonies
Continuing its drive against the violators, the municipal corporation snapped illegal sewer connections of nine colonies in the areas falling under the Zone-B and Zone-D of MC on Wednesday. Action was taken against Khalsa Colony on Bhamian Road, Krishna Colony on Bhamian Road and Victory Colony on Pakhowal Road. The drive will continue in the coming days, MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh added. The MC had identified 240 colonies with illegal sewer connections.
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna
The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university's 69th annual convocation on May 6. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna. Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
