Punjab Police recover tiffin bomb, four hand-grenades from Gurdaspur village
chandigarh news

Punjab Police recover tiffin bomb, four hand-grenades from Gurdaspur village

Third such recovery in three days; RDX, two grenades were recovered earlier from the border district
The tiffin bomb and (right) the four hand-grenades that were recovered from a sack abandoned on a roadside near Salempur Araiyan village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST
BySurjit Singh

Close on the heels of the busting of two Pakistan ISI-sponsored terror modules in Gurdaspur this week, Punjab Police on Friday recovered four hand-grenades and a tiffin bomb concealed in a sack from Salempur Araiyan village of the border district.

Punjab Police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that in view of the recent recoveries of RDX, hand-grenades and pistols from Gurdaspur, checkpoints have been put up across the district by station house officers under supervision of senior officials.

He said that during checking at a T-point near Salempur Araiyan, the Gurdaspur Sadar SHO found a suspicious sack under a roadside bush. On checking the sack, the four hand-grenades and a tiffin bomb were found.

The bomb detection and disposal teams were informed to defuse the explosives.

On directions of deputy chief minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, police are on high alert in the border districts and daily night duty domination operations are being carried out. ADGP-rank officers are supervising the night domination operations.

Police on Wednesday recovered 0.9kg of RDX following the interrogation of Sukhwinder Singh of Lopoke in Amritsar. He was arrested on Sunday, while, on Tuesday, the district police recovered two hand-grenades.

A case was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

