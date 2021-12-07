Punjab Police’s SIT visits dera headquarters in Sirsa, fails to find Vipassana, Nain

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on Monday visited the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Haryana’s Sirsa district in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases but could not trace the sect’s administration wing chairperson Vipassana Insan and vice-chairperson PR Nain who had earlier failed to appear before it despite having summoned them thrice.

SIT head inspector general of police (IGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar along with other members — Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh, DSP Lakhbir Singh and inspector Dalbir Singh — collected some documents, including papers related to the working of the sect, from the administration wing of the dera.

They were accompanied by nearly 15 personnel, including 10-odd men of the local police led by Sirsa SP Arpit Jain.

This is the first time that the Punjab Police’s SIT visited the dera in connection with the sacrilege cases. The team also visited the purported residences of three absconding members of sect’s national committee — Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri — on the dera premises.

IGP Parmar said, “We checked some residential quarters besides offices in the administration wing. The dera administration assured us that they will produce Vipassana and Nain by the weekend for recording their statements. We will wait till then. Further action will be taken accordingly.”

Bareta, Kler and Dhuri are the missing link in three sacrilege incidents that sparked off state-wide protests in 2015, says the SIT. The team claims that the instructions to execute sacrilege at Bargari (Faridkot), Malke (Moga) and Gurusar (Bathinda) were given by Bareta, Kler and Dhuri to the district dera committee members after getting directions from the sect headquarters. The Faridkot police have already issued lookout notices against the three who were declared proclaimed offenders by court.

Vipassana and Nain were summoned to appear at the IGP’s Ludhiana office on November 16, 26 and December 3 in connection with an FIR lodged at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district on June 2, 2015. The case was registered after a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of the district.

The two are also facing allegations of orchestrating violence in Panchkula in August 2017.

On November 8, the SIT had questioned dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for seven hours at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district and submitted a 65-page status report in the Punjab and Haryana high court four days later.