Punjab poll buzz: Jalandhar Youth Congress backs Channi as CM face

The Jalandhar unit of Youth Congress has written to Rahul Gandhi, requesting the high command to declare incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Addressing a virtual rally at Jalandhar Cantonment on Thursday, Rahul had announced that the Congress would reveal its CM face after obtaining feedback from party workers.

Backing Channi’s claim, Jalandhar Youth Congress president Angad Dutta said that in just a few months, the CM has taken a slew of measures for the state’s development.

Bank accuses MLA of loan default

A bank manager has approached the Punjab chief electoral officer to not allow Congress legislator Ramanjit Singh Sikki file his nomination papers from Khadoor Sahib for “intentionally and deliberately” defaulting on a ₹6.35-crore loan.

Besides declaring the loan a non-performing asset, the bank has also filed a suit against him, stated the letter, reportedly sent from a Bank of India branch in Jalandhar.

Khadoor Sahib returning officer Deepak Bhatia said the details are being verified. However, Sikki said he had received no notice from the bank, and alleged “political rivalry” behind it.

Shot in the arm for Akalis on Sidhu’s seat

In a jolt to the Congress in Amritsar East segment, from where its state president Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting the assembly elections, two local party leaders Parveen Sareen and Om Parkash Bhatia joined the Shiromani Akali Dal along with their supporters on Saturday.

SAD candidate and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia inducted them into the party during a function held in the constituency set for a high-profile contest.