Punjab polls: 109-yr-old Jagraon woman determined to vote at booth

Bhagwan Kaur, 109, who is one of the oldest voters in Punjab, is determined to cast her vote for the state assembly elections by visiting the polling booth on February 20. Her frail body and age are no deterrent for her when it comes to exercising her voting right.

A resident of Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Bhagwan Kaur has hardly ever missed taking part in the democratic exercise, and claims to have voted at least 100 times in different elections. “I have always voted as far as my memory takes me, and I will vote by going to the polling booth this time too,” she says. Kaur’s family is into agriculture and her daughter-in-law is aged 83.

Vikas Hira, electoral registration officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate, Jagraon, met Kaur on Monday. He said she has refused to vote by postal ballot, when she was told about the facility meant for senior citizens like her. “Instead, she said she would like to cast her vote by visiting the nearest polling station,” he said.

“In the spirit of free, fair and accessible election to all, it was ensured to her family that a dedicated vehicle with assistance will be provided to her on the polling day ,” said Hira, adding that such assistance will be extended to all such seniors in the Jagraon assembly segment.