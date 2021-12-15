Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls 2022: AAP supremo Kejriwal on two-day Punjab tour
chandigarh news

Punjab polls 2022: AAP supremo Kejriwal on two-day Punjab tour

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start his two-day tour of Punjab on December 15 with a Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar
On December 16, Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Khudian village in Lambi assembly constituency, represented by former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start his two-day tour of Punjab on Wednesday with a Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar.

AAP state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann invited people to join the march.

On December 16, Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Khudian village of Lambi assembly constituency. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal represents the segment in the state assembly.

Cong’s Bathinda Rural working president resigns

Newly appointed Bathinda Rural Congress working president Avtar Singh Goniana resigned on Tuesday in protest against the appointment of Kulwinder Singh Naruana as the unit’s president.

Both appointments were made on Monday. Goniana said Naruana’s appointment was unjustified and he could not work under his leadership. He said he has sent his resignation to Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu.

KMSC culminates Fateh march at Golden Temple

Farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) concluded their “Fateh March” (victory march) at the Golden Temple on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Led by KMSC president Satnam Singh Pannu, the march commenced at Delhi’s Singhu border after the Centre met all demands of the agitating farmers. The march stopped at various points on the way to Amritsar, where it was accorded a warm welcome by the locals.

Drug smuggling gang busted in Phagwara

An inter-district gang of drug smugglers has been busted with the arrest of six men, the Kapurthala police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, Harwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Barinder Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Sahil, were arrested during a raid at a house in Phagwara on Monday.

Police also recovered 330 grams of heroin, 400 grams of opium, 2.1 lakh drug money and one pistol from their possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP