Punjab polls 2022: AAP supremo Kejriwal on two-day Punjab tour

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start his two-day tour of Punjab on Wednesday with a Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar.

AAP state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann invited people to join the march.

On December 16, Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Khudian village of Lambi assembly constituency. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal represents the segment in the state assembly.

Cong’s Bathinda Rural working president resigns

Newly appointed Bathinda Rural Congress working president Avtar Singh Goniana resigned on Tuesday in protest against the appointment of Kulwinder Singh Naruana as the unit’s president.

Both appointments were made on Monday. Goniana said Naruana’s appointment was unjustified and he could not work under his leadership. He said he has sent his resignation to Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu.

KMSC culminates Fateh march at Golden Temple

Farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) concluded their “Fateh March” (victory march) at the Golden Temple on Tuesday.

Led by KMSC president Satnam Singh Pannu, the march commenced at Delhi’s Singhu border after the Centre met all demands of the agitating farmers. The march stopped at various points on the way to Amritsar, where it was accorded a warm welcome by the locals.

Drug smuggling gang busted in Phagwara

An inter-district gang of drug smugglers has been busted with the arrest of six men, the Kapurthala police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, Harwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Barinder Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Sahil, were arrested during a raid at a house in Phagwara on Monday.

Police also recovered 330 grams of heroin, 400 grams of opium, ₹2.1 lakh drug money and one pistol from their possession.

