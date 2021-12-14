Punjab polls 2022: Bajwa starts drive to seek suggestions for Congress manifesto

Punjab Congress manifesto committee chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday started a drive to seek suggestions from people for drafting the party manifesto for the upcoming state polls.

Bajwa, who launched a toll-free number and website as part of the “Aawaz Punjab Di” drive at a press conference at the Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh, said the party would focus on agriculture, quality health and education facilities, government employees, armed forces and NRIs.

“We will talk to farmer unions and their leaders… bringing the second green revolution, increasing the income of farmers and changing cropping pattern are going to be priority areas,” he said. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, social media department chairman Rohan Gupta and Punjab in-charge of social media Gaurav Padhi were also present.

Bajwa said the manifesto committee team will be announced in the next two-three days and the draft of the manifesto finalised in 15 days. “We will draft a concise and sharp manifesto and incorporate only those promises that will be 100% doable,” he said.

Asked how the panel would incorporate two different governance models being pushed by Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said the manifesto would be based on the Congress model that made Punjab the number one state in the country. “We will talk to both (Sidhu and Channi) in detail and include their suggestions,” he said. Bajwa later also met Sidhu at Congress Bhawan.