Punjab polls: Congress campaign in-charge Jakhar convenes meeting

Updated on Dec 14, 2021 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress campaign committee in-charge Sunil Jakhar has convened a meeting of top party leaders, including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday to draw the campaign strategy of the ruling party for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, who was appointed as the campaign committee head by the party high command a week ago, has also invited Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Harshwardhan Sapkal and Chetan Chauhan, joint secretary Krishna Allavaru and all four Punjab Congress working presidents for the meeting to be held at the state unit headquarters in Chandigarh.

The meeting has been called to formulate the strategy and get the views of the state party and the government on focus areas and theme of the campaign. The party is seeking to retain power in the state in the polls due early next year.

