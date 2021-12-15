Punjab polls 2022: Malwa’s power centre Bathinda set for keen contest

Bathinda district has six assembly constituencies, the highest in the seven districts of Malwa. Five segments are part of the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, while Rampura Phul is part of Faridkot parliamentary constituency.

The district, considered the power centre of south Punjab, was among the key places from where the Aam Aadmi Party had performed best in 2017 as three of its candidates won from Talwandi Sabo, Maur and Bathinda Rural.

Later, however, AAP legislators Jagdev Kamalu and Rupinder Kaur Ruby switched sides to join the Congress. With the Shiromani Akali Dal pulling out all stops to regain its predominantly rural stronghold, 2022 is going to be a keen contest.

Bathinda Urban: Cong hopes to buck anti-incumbency

Represented by Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Bathinda Urban is one of the most-watched assembly contests. The constituency has given Punjab two finance ministers in Surinder Singla (2002) and Manpreet Singh Badal (2017).

The urban seat with a sizeable number of government employees has become a hub of protests with them targeting the minister for the lack of will to hike their financial benefits. The closure of Punjab’s oldest thermal power plant, the poor stormwater management and delay in relocating the city’s bus stand are issues that matter.

Since the first assembly elections in 1957, the Congress got the mandate on seven occasions and the incumbent MLA relies heavily on the political management by his brother-in-law, Jaijeet Singh Johal, alias Jojo.

For the first time, the Congress won the Bathinda municipal corporation elections this year and hopes to improve its performance in 2022. Bathinda has an interesting trend though, of not electing an MLA for the second time since 1985.

Bathinda Rural: A SAD fortress breached by AAP

This rural segment was earlier called Pakka Kalan and the Shiromani Akali Dal held sway till the last elections when political novice Rupinder Kaur Ruby of the Aam Aadmi Party won by a handsome margin. But last month, the low-profile MLA quit the AAP to join the Congress after Charanjit Singh Channi assumed charge as chief minister. She is now keen to contest from Malout (reserved) seat in Muktsar district.

The SAD has fielded former MLA Parkash Singh Bhatti from here. A turncoat, Bhatti was elected from Balluana in Fazilka as a Congress candidate in 2002 and he contested as the Akali candidate in 2017 but lost. Congress leader Harvinder Singh Laddi, who finished third in the last election is again staking claim for the seat. He has been a vocal opponent of his friend-turned-foe Manpreet Singh Badal, the state finance minister.

Poor irrigation facilities and the underdeveloped industrial area are key poll issues. The Bathinda cantonment with an estimated 9,000 voters is a part of this segment.

Talwandi Sabo: Face-off between veterans & young guns

Talwandi Sabo, which is home to one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism, Takht Damdama Sahib, has been represented by Jeet Mohinder Sidhu four times. In 2002, he won as an Independent and twice as the Congress candidate.

He switched loyalty to the SAD in 2014 and in the bypoll in the same year, he won by over 40,000 votes. In 2017, he suffered a humiliating defeat from Baljinder Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party. This time too, Sidhu is the Akali nominee from the rural constituency and faces Baljinder Kaur.

The Congress faces an internal feud between Khuzhbaz Jattana, who lost the last elections, and party veteran Harminder Singh Jassi. A relative of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Jassi won the seat twice. The segment has dera followers in different villages who Jassi has pinned hopes on.

Among key issues being raised by the voters are an upgrade to the five-bed civil hospital and construction of a railway overbridge.

Rampura Phul: A game of ping pong between SAD, Cong

A constituent of Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, this rural constituency has seen a direct poll battle between two local stalwarts. In the last four elections since 2002, veteran Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka and Gurpreet Singh Kangar of the Congress have taken turns to retain the seat.

This time, the SAD faced dissidence when Maluka was denied the ticket from Maur segment in Bathinda. Maluka wanted his son Gurpreet Maluka to be fielded from Rampura Phul but party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal rejected the demand.

Kangar, who was removed from the state cabinet after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as CM in September, is lobbying to retain the Congress ticket, whereas the AAP has fielded Punjabi singer Balkar Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder’s ancestral village of Mehraj falls in this segment.

Poor quality drinking water and the absence of a proper sewage system in nagar panchayats are common complaints here.

Bhucho Mandi: A haven for parachute candidates, so far

Formerly called Nathana assembly segment, Bhucho Mandi is a predominantly rural seat. In the last election, Pritam Singh Kotbhai of the Congress had defeated AAP’s novice candidate Jagsir Singh by a narrow margin of 645 votes.

However, the tenure of this first-time legislator, who is a moneybag from Muktsar district, was mired in controversies. He faced criminal cases in chit fund scams in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Fielding outsiders, the Congress has been retaining the seat for the last three polls. However, the locals are now increasingly voicing their concern about feeling “unrepresented” by parachute candidates.

Meanwhile, residents in the rural belt, including Lehra Mohabbat and Nathana, have been demanding to revert from nagar panchayat to gram panchayats. They complain of exorbitant taxes being charged by the urban local body for various utility services and a plethora of permissions before undertaking any work.

The seat has a considerable number of followers of Dera Sacha Sauda and could impact the results if they go for a collective decision.

Maur: Akali stronghold where blast wounds still fester

The entry of SAD leader and former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar has made the electoral contest at Maur interesting. A turncoat, Brar, is contesting for the first time from Bathinda district. The rural segment is a traditional Akali stronghold since 1997. However, in 2017, Aam Aadmi Party’s Jagdev Kamalu won it by defeating SAD’s heavyweight Janmeja Singh Sekhon by over 14,000 votes.

Kamalu, who rebelled in 2019 along with former Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, joined the Congress in June this year, hoping to get the party ticket, which has several claimants with veteran Harminder Singh Jassi not keen to contest this time. Four days before the February 4, 2017, assembly elections, Jassi had a narrow escape in twin blasts that left seven people, including five children, dead. The incident is a major issue this time as the police have failed to make any headway in the case.