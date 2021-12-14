Punjab polls 2022: Sidhu to head Congress election panel

The Congress, which has been struggling to gets its house in order in poll-bound Punjab, on Monday switched gears on election preparedness by announcing a 29-member Pradesh Election Committee and naming presidents along with working presidents for all 28 District Congress Committees in the state.

The jumbo panel set up to shortlist candidates for the upcoming state polls has Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chairman with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and most other senior state leaders, including ministers and MPs, as members.

Rajya Sabha members Ambika Soni and Partap Singh Bajwa, former state president Sunil Jakhar, HS Hanspal and Mohinder Singh Kaypee, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Punjab Congress senior vice-president Lal Singh and AlCC secretary KL Sharma are also part of the state poll panel, according to a party statement.

Dropped cabinet ministers included

Besides state unit working presidents Kuljit Nagra, Pawan Goyal and Sukhvinder Singh Danny, former ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sham Sunder Arora, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot have also been included. These former ministers were considered close to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and were dropped from the new cabinet led by Charanjit Singh Channi after the change of guard in the state. Capt Amarinder has since quit the Congress to form his own party.

The panel also features MLAs Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Raminder Awla, Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Navtej Singh Cheema, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balbir Rani Sodhi, Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Dhillon, NSUI president Akshay Sharma and state seva dal chief organiser Nirmal Kaira.

Last week, the high command had named party leader Ajay Maken as the head of the committee for screening prospective candidates and making its recommendations to the central election committee headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

28 DCC presidents, 54 working presidents named

The Congress also finally appointed 28 presidents and 54 working presidents to District Congress Committees. The district presidents have been appointed by the party for the first time. In some districts, like Jalandhar Urban, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana Urban and Barnala, more than two working presidents have been appointed.

The state has 23 administrative districts, of which Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda, have more than one committee of the ruling party. The PPCC chief had last month proposed the names of DCC presidents and working presidents after several rounds of discussions with party leaders.

“The leadership has gone with the composition suggested by the PPCC chief but made a few changes to take everyone along and give representation to all castes and communities in the state poll panel and the appointments in district heads,” said a senior party leader.

Only two women working presidents

However, few women have found place in the Congress list of district heads. While there is not a single woman district president, only two have been appointed working presidents.

Niki Riyat has been made working president of Ludhiana Urban District Congress Committee, whereas Yamini Gomar has been appointed working president of Hoshiarpur District Congress Committee.