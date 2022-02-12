Punjab polls a litmus test for Charuni

The outcome of the Punjab assembly polls will have a bearing on the political future of Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who is facing a tough task to counter the dissonance among his supporters back home.

He has fielded his candidates on just 10 seats in Punjab but the stakes are high for the farm-activist-turned-politician. He is facing criticism from a section of farmers for nurturing political ambitions and “misleading farmers”.

Charuni’s decision to strengthen his base in Punjab may cost him heavily in the home front as the rival group, headed by Rakesh Tikait, is eyeing an expansion in Haryana.

Amid desertions, Charuni is facing a challenge to keep his supporters intact as Tikait-led Bharatiya Kisan Union has planned rallies in Haryana over the next couple of months and the first such rally will be organised in Jat-dominated Kalayat, of Kaithal, on February 12.

“There is anger among farmers against Charuni. Many of them want to join Tikait’s BKU, which is apolitical. We believe Tikait will get huge support in Haryana as well,” said Rattan Mann, Haryana president of BKU (Tikait).

“Kalayat rally will be historic and more such rallies will be organised in the state by the end of the month,” he added.

Jagdeep Aulakh, who has recently resigned as the core committee member of BKU (Charuni), said, “Farmers are not happy with Charuni’s move to contest polls as he did not consult anybody before taking the decision.”

Talking to HT, Charuni has accused Tikait and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala of hatching a conspiracy against him. “Our party is a threat to the Chautalas and the Badals in Haryana and Punjab, respectively, as we will make a dent in their vote bank,” he said.

“Everybody knows Chautala and Tikait are close to each other which is why they want to counter my popularity among farmers by leading false propaganda that I have shifted to Punjab,” he said, adding that he will return from Punjab after elections and take a decision after meeting the farmers of Haryana.

Thrilled with farmers’ support during the agitation, Charuni had decided to field his candidates in Punjab assembly polls giving a plea that good people should enter politics to cleanse the system.

Charuni’ Sanyukt Sangharsh Party has formed an alliance with Balbir Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha and Charuni got 10 seats.

He himself is not contesting the polls but has fielded candidates from Samana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nabha, Ajnala, Dakha, Gurdaspur, Shahkot, Sangrur, Dirba and Bholath assembly seats.

Charuni has led many farmers’ agitations in Haryana since 1992 but his political ambitions came out in the open in 2014 when he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his wife Balwinder Kaur unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections on AAP ticket from Kurukshetra.

In the 2019 state assembly elections, Charuni had contested from the Ladwa assembly seat independently but had lost his security deposits.

“I have given 30 years of my life to farm agitations and am facing cases for helping farmers. But we have failed to bring any change in the lives of farmers. We are fighting this election to provide a new alternative to the people of Punjab,” he added.

