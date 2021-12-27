Punjab polls: AAP announces 15 more candidates, Sandoa not on list

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released a list of 15 more candidates for the upcoming polls in Punjab, denying ticket to sitting MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa from the Rupnagar assembly constituency.

Sandoa, who had won the seat by a hefty margin of 23,707 votes in 2017, has been replaced with party spokesperson and RTI activist Dinesh Chadha, according to the fourth list of candidates released by AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann and state convener Jarnail Singh.

Sandoa had defected to the ruling Congress days before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections only to return to the AAP fold in December last year. The defection seems to have weighed against him.

With this list, the number of nominees named by the AAP so far has gone to 73.

Ranjit Singh Rana has been fielded from Bholath, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa and Hakam Singh Thekedar from Raikot. The party had won these seats in the 2017 polls, but its MLAs rebelled and jumped ship to the Congress. Inderjit Kaur Maan has been fielded from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh Multani from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh Ghumman from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar, Lakhbir Singh Rai from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh from Khanna. The other candidates are Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot, Ashu Banger from Firozpur Rural, Amandeep Singh ‘Goldy’ Musafir from Balluana, Narinder Kaur Bharaj from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

