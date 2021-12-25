Punjab polls: AAP announces list of 18 more candidates

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 18 candidates, taking the total number of nominees named so far for the upcoming election in Punjab to 58.

Of the 18 candidates, six have been repeated from the party’s line-up in 2017. They are Master Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi assembly seat, Sajjan Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakala, Jaswinder Singh from Attari, former state convener Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Rural and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Jagsir Singh had lost to his Congress rival in the Bhucho Mandi constituency in the previous election narrowly by 645 votes. He had polled 50,960 votes and has been repeated from the same seat. Tong was also the runner-up in Baba Bakala with 39,378 votes. Dr Balbir had taken on former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Patiala in 2017 and was a distant second with 20,179 votes. This time, he has been fielded from Patiala Rural where local government minister and veteran leader Brahm Mohindra is the sitting MLA.

Cheema, a former basketball player and Arjuna awardee, was third in Sultanpur Lodhi with 26% of the total votes polled. Similarly, Harjot Bains had contested from Sahnewal and came third with 39,570 votes, but he will contest from Anandpur Sahib this time. Jaswinder was also a distant third in Attari with 22,558 votes.

The other candidates in Friday’s list are Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa from Hoshiarpur seat, Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Sarwan Singh Dhun from Khemkaran, Ashok ‘Pappi’ Prasher from Ludhiana Central and Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh.

Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj has been fielded from Jalalabad from where state chief Bhagwant Mann had contested against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Kulwant Singh Bazigar is the party candidate from Shutrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chabbewal, Santosh Kataria from Balachaur, Amolak Singh from Jaitu and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Bagha Purana. The state elections are due early next year.