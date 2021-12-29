Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: AAP names 15 more candidates, Charanjit to fight against Channi
Punjab polls: AAP names 15 more candidates, Charanjit to fight against Channi

Kulwant Singh, a real estate baron and former Mohali mayor, will fight from Mohali, according to the fifth list of candidates released by the AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, taking the total number of nominees named so far to 88.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, taking the total number of nominees named so far to 88.

Kulwant Singh, a real estate baron and former Mohali mayor, will fight from Mohali, according to the fifth list of candidates released by the party. He had joined the party on Monday. Dr Charanjit Singh has been fielded from Chamkaur Sahib from where chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the sitting MLA.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh Kakarkalan from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandahr West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh Mann from Nabha are the other candidates.

