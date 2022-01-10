Punjab polls: AAP names 5 more candidates, 109 declared so far

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of five more candidates for the upcoming assembly election in the state, taking the total number of nominees named so far to 109.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinesh Dhall, who joined the AAP from the Congress two days ago, has been fielded from the Jalandhar North segment. He was inducted into the AAP by Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha in Jalandhar on Friday amid protests by several local leaders of the party. Dhall was considered close to former Congress minister Avtar Henry earlier.

The party has fielded Jagtar Singh from Samrala and Hardeep Singh Mundian from Sahnewal, according to the ninth list of candidates signed by state unit president Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh. Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga and Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Bathinda Rural are the other candidates named by the party.