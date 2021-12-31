Punjab polls: AAP names eight more candidates

Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced eight more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, taking the total number of nominees named so far to 96.

Amritsar district (urban) president Jeevanjot Kaur, a local social activist, has been fielded from the Amritsar East seat, which is currently represented by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the state assembly. Gurinder Singh “Garry” Birring, who was in-charge of organisational building in the state unit, will fight from Amloh, according to the sixth list of candidates issued by state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab convener Jarnail Singh.

Advocate Amarpal Singh, who was third with 20% vote share in 2017, has been again fielded from Sri Hargobindpur, whereas Dr Jasbir Singh is the party candidate from Amritsar West. The other candidates are Sukhvir Maiser Khana from Maur, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna from Fazilka, Preetpal Sharma from Gidderbaha and Dr Mohd Zamil-Ur-Rehman from Malerkotla.

