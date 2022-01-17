Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: AAP names three more candidates
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: AAP names three more candidates

The party has also named Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala Urban and Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West. All three jumped ship from other parties recently
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of its three more candidates for the February 14 elections, fielding former minister Joginder Singh Mann from the Phagwara assembly constituency.
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of its three more candidates for the February 14 elections, fielding former minister Joginder Singh Mann from the Phagwara assembly constituency.

The announcement of Mann’s candidature came a day after he was inducted into the party by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. A former Congress minister and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation chairman, Mann had snapped his 50-year-old ties with the ruling party, accusing it of meeting out a step-motherly treatment to the Valmiki or Mazhabi Sikhs.

The party has also named Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala Urban and Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West. All three jumped ship from other parties recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP