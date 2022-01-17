Punjab polls: AAP names three more candidates

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of its three more candidates for the February 14 elections, fielding former minister Joginder Singh Mann from the Phagwara assembly constituency.

The announcement of Mann’s candidature came a day after he was inducted into the party by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. A former Congress minister and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation chairman, Mann had snapped his 50-year-old ties with the ruling party, accusing it of meeting out a step-motherly treatment to the Valmiki or Mazhabi Sikhs.

The party has also named Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala Urban and Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West. All three jumped ship from other parties recently.