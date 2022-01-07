Punjab polls: AAP Punjab co-incharge faces protest over ticket distribution in Jalandhar

The brewing discontent among the Aam Aadmi Party cadre of the Jalandhar unit took an ugly turn on Friday after the party’s Punjab affairs co-incharge and Delhi legislator Raghav Chadha was shown black flags over ticket allocation for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

Former AAP district chief Shiv Dyal Mali along with his supporters as well as aides of Dr Sanjeev Sharma, both of whom were ticket aspirants from two different segments in Jalandhar, reached the local Press Club where Chadha was to induct Congress leader Dinesh Dhall and others into the party. The protesters showed black flags to Chadha when he arrived at the venue and blocked the front gate, forcing the AAP leader to enter the club through a rear gate.

Mali, a long associate of the party, was denied ticket from Jalandhar West in favour of former BJP leader Sheetal Aungral, who had joined the AAP a few days ago. Sheetal has also been facing serious criminal charges. Similarly, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 polls from Jalandhar Central and was working in the segment for the past five years, was denied the ticket as the party picked Raman Arora instead.

Supporters of Mali and Sharma continued to protest throughout the event, and followed Chadha till his car after the event and showed him black flags. Later, a scuffle broke out between supporters of Dhall and Mali on the Press Club premises, but police intervened timely.

Mali said that he had come to the venue to question Chadha on why the party denied ticket to a volunteer and chose a candidate with “notorious criminal background”. He also accused Chadha of striking deals over the distribution of tickets for the polls. He said the Delhi leadership is forcing parachute candidates on the Punjab cadre, and it would bear the brunt of ignoring its volunteers.

Even in Banga segment of the neighbouring SBS Nagar district, there is discontent among the AAP cadre after the party gave the ticket to Kuljit Singh Sarhaal, son of former MLA Balwant Singh Sarhaal. Meanwhile, Chadha remained unavailable for comment.

