Punjab polls: Aapna Punjab Party merges into Sanyukt Samaj Morcha

More than a month after Sucha Singh Chhotepur joined the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aapna Punjab Party (APP), a political outfit floated by him in 2016, merged into Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) here on Wednesday. The announcement was made by APP’s vice-president Jasbir Singh Dhaliwal at a meeting held in Sarabha Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Dhaliwal addressed the meeting virtually, APP workers and leaders, including Col DS Grewal (retd), HS Cheema, Kulwinder Singh Walia, Jagtar Singh among others were present during the meeting. BKU (Rajewal) general secretary Parminder Singh Chalaki welcomed the APP leaders into the SSM fold.

APP executive member Col Grewal said Dhaliwal was the officiating president of the party after Chhotepur committed a “fraud” by joining the SAD.

“Earlier we supported AAP but it also turned out to be the same as the other traditional parties. Chhotepur has also turned his back and now we believe that SSM can bring back the lost glory of the state. Youth is being forced to move out in absence of jobs and the drugs menace is continuously taking a toll on the youth. There are many other issues in the state and we will collectively fight for the betterment of the state,” said Grewal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chalaki said APP’s merger will strengthen the SSM further.