Punjab polls: After Captain’s exit, it’s a tall order for Congress to hold on to its Patiala bastion

When Captain Amarinder Singh led the Congress to a decisive win in the 2017 assembly elections, he also cemented the party’s position in his royal constituency of Patiala. The Congress won from seven out of the eight assembly segments in the district, but holding on to these seats won’t be a cakewalk this time. It’s also a test of clout for Amarinder, whose newly floated Punjab Lok Congress will fight the elections in alliance with the BJP. Meanwhile, the SAD-BSP alliance and AAP raise the stakes and make the contest multi-cornered. Hindustan Times looks at the political landscape and key issues in each of the assembly segments in the district:

Patiala: A test of clout between Capt and Cong

An urban segment, it is the stronghold of Patiala royals since Captain Amarinder Singh joined the Congress. Though Hindus comprise a majority, urban Sikhs hold an equivalent sway. After Surjit Singh Kohli, who won in 1997, SAD has experimented with Bhagwan Dass Juneja (2014 bypoll) and General JJ Singh (2017 polls), but none could revive its fortune. Now, it has fielded Juneja’s son Harpal.

Amarinder commands respect from all communities, as mostly all were settled here by his forefathers. However, the voters have traditionally supported the Congress, and with Amarinder parting ways with the party, it might be tough for him to enjoy the same old clout.

However, the BJP’s entry might tilt the balance in Amarinder’s favour once again, as the RSS holds sway in the walled city and the former two-time CM has forged an alliance with the saffron party. Meanwhile, the Royal City has not seen much development, with most works just being cosmetic.

Nabha: Dropped from cabinet, MLA still holds sway

Nabha comprises the erstwhile royal town and almost 150 villages. While the town is dominated by Hindus, Jat Sikhs and Dalits are dominant communities in the rural belt. Traditionally a Congress stronghold, the segment is represented by Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. Brought in after the seat was reserved in 2012, he has won twice and was also awarded with a place in the cabinet. Even as he was dropped from the cabinet amid corruption charges, the Dalit leader still remains dominant in Nabha.

The SAD, in 2012, had fielded Kabir Dass, another Dalit face poached from the Congress. Though he lost, he has made inroads and will contest against Dharamsot again. Even the AAP has a strong support base, and Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, who finished second in 2017, is eyeing the party ticket.

However, with Captain Amarinder Singh floating a new party, the fight will be four-cornered, as the royal family also holds sway in the area. As for local issues, sewerage disposal is the key one in the city, while unemployment is the major one in rural areas.

Patiala Rural: Mayor vs Mohindra makes it tight battle

Though named rural, only 25% of the voters in this segment reside in the 70-odd villages. Tripuri and Urban Estate comprise the significant vote bank, and are a Congress stronghold, with Hindus and Bahwalpur community holding the sway. Brahm Mohindra has won the past two elections from here, and after a patch-up with Captain Amarinder Singh, he had enjoyed maximum influence under his government. Mohindra has pumped in a lot of funds in the constituency and ensured overall development, but there is still a strong anti-incumbency.

As Mohindra is not in the pink of his health, his son Mohit is holding the fort for the past two years. Meanwhile, Patiala mayor Sanjiv Bittu, who was earlier eyeing the Congress ticket, has joined Captain Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress and might spell trouble for Mohindras and Congress.

The SAD has fielded Jaspal Singh Bittu Chahta, a former councillor, but winning the seat is a tall order for him. Even as the AAP secured the second position in 2017, a repeat might be difficult.

Rajpura: A Hindu dominant seat with familiar faces in fray

Rajpura and Banur towns along with a number of villages form this assembly segment. Hindus, especially the Bahwalpur community, decides the fate of candidates. After the demise of Balramji Das Tandon, the saffron party has failed to capitalise in this Hindu dominant town. After him, Raj Khurana was the only leader having support of the Bahwalpur community, and he won the seat on both BJP (2007) and Congress (2012) ticket. The BJP’s 2017 nominee, Harjit Singh Grewal, is in the centre of controversies over his support to farm laws.

For the Congress, Hardial Singh Kamboj is a familiar face and he has done the ground work. His only problem is the emergence of Punjab Lok Congress, as Preneet Kaur’s loyalist Jagdev Singh Jagga has already thrown his hat in the ring to cut the Congress vote share. The AAP has strong support in both rural and urban areas, and has fielded Neena Mittal, another familiar face.

Drugs and illegal lottery are biggest problems in the area. Due to a massive increase in population, locals are also demanding improvement in civic amenities.

Samana: A rural seat shuttling between Congress, Akalis

The Aggarwal community owns key businesses, and thus wields strong political influence in Samana, a predominantly rural segment. In 2017, Rajinder Singh, son of the Mandi Board chairman Laal Singh, won the seat for the Congress. He is banking upon the Congress vote bank, personal rapport of his father, and development works undertaken in the past five years.

Surjit Singh Rakhra, one of the liberal faces of the SAD, enjoys support in both rural and urban areas and even defeated Raninder Singh, son of Captain Amarinder Singh, in the 2007 elections. A member of a US-based business family, the soft-spoken former rural development minister is known for his development agenda as he had infused a lot of funds in Samana. The Dera Sacha Sauda also holds sway in the area, and its followers had voted for Rakhra last time.

The RSS and BJP also have a significant support base in Samana town. A BJP candidate or Sandeep Singla, who is being projected by Captain Amarinder’s party, will make the contest multidimensional. As for the AAP, no prominent leader has been active here in recent times. Lack of civic amenities is a major issue in urban areas, while the SAD is projecting the lack of development in rural areas as the major issue.

Ghanaur: A keen contest as Akali veteran enters the fray

Ghanuar is a rural segment that shares border with Haryana. It is the first area in Punjab where residents will get canal-based water supply, for which work is in the final stages. A hub of illegal mining and liquor smuggling, it also suffers from frequent flooding in the Ghaggar.

Politically, the Congress and SAD have remained neck and neck in this constituency. The seat is set for a tough fight as the SAD has fielded its senior leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, who is known for his aggressive politics, while ignoring former MLA Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur, whose family enjoys a significant support. Mukhmailpur is in touch with Captain Amarinder and might contest on the Punjab Lok Congress ticket, denting the vote share of both the Congress and Akalis.

Meanwhile, sitting Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, a staunch supporter-turned-critic of Preneet Kaur, has risen in clout after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh and is popular among the masses. With kabaddi player Gurlal Singh Ghanaur contesting on the AAP ticket, the winning margins are likely to be very thin this time.

Shutrana: Capt’s party expected to change political landscape

Sitting Congress MLA Nirmal Singh is a seasoned politician and has won the Shutrana seat thrice, either as an Akali or Congress candidate. However, age has taken its toll on this Dalit leader, and the Congress is looking for a new face. Though Nirmal Singh wants the party ticket for his son, a retired excise official and a former MLA are also in the fray.

In this mostly rural segment, Aggarwal and Brahmin business communities of Patran town hold the sway and have traditionally voted for the Congress.

The SAD has fielded Vaninder Kaur Loomba, whose father was also active in politics and enjoys a good rapport. She is the wife of transport department official Karan Singh. Even the AAP has a strong presence in the area. However, the personal rapport of Preneet Kaur in the area will be the key in the election. She has personally supervised development works, and the entry of Punjab Lok Congress is expected to change the political landscape in Shutrana.

Sanour: Two Congress power centres leave workers confused

Sanour, a rural segment, was once the stronghold of former SGPC chief and Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra, but with the passage of time, Laal Singh made it a Congress bastion. In view of the “one family, one ticket” policy, Laal Singh had to sit out as his son was fielded from Samana in 2017. The party fielded Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann from Sanour, but he lost to Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra’s son Harinderpal, who remains a strong candidate even this time.

After the Congress managed an impressive lead of nearly 42,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from this assembly segment — highest in Punjab — Harry Mann was back in the reckoning. However, Laal Singh’s return has left the party workers confused and divided.

Last time, the AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kaur Tohra, daughter of Gurcharan Tohra, but she failed to do anything remarkable. Thus, the AAP has now fielded SAD turncoat Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

What makes the poll battle more interesting is the entry of son of Bikram Singh Chahal, son of Captain Amarinder Singh’s adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, who has projected himself as the Punjab Lok Congress candidate from Sanour.

For the voters, lack of development, water contamination, poor health facilities and Ghaggar floods are the key issues.