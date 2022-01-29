Punjab polls: After Rahul, Congress plans virtual rallies of Sonia, Priyanka

After party leader Rahul Gandhi’s mega show, the Punjab Congress is planning to hold similar virtual rallies of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra soon, for the February 20 assembly elections in the state.

The party on Friday said that Rahul’s virtual rally “Navi Soch Nava Punjab”, which he addressed from Jalandhar, was watched by nearly 10 lakh people across different platforms. “These many people connected within the first two hours on various platforms. There were 45,000 live views and more than 1.5 lakh people watched it at more than 500 locations across the state,” Samrat Dhingra, party’s state coordinator for social media, claimed.

He said the virtual rally, which was also attended by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, went live on various social media platforms and venues without any glitches. Besides 22 district headquarters, where the party had set up screens, the Congress candidates had made arrangements in their assembly constituencies for live viewing.

At the rally, Rahul, in a shift from the party’s stand of going into the polls under “collective leadership”, said that it will go into the state polls with a chief ministerial face and the decision on it will be taken after consulting party workers. Both Channi and Sidhu were pushing the party leadership for declaring the chief ministerial face, pitching themselves for the position. The Thursday’s rally was the former Congress president’s first address in the state for the upcoming polls.