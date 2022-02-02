Punjab polls: Akali MLA Bikram Majithia takes up Navjot Sidhu’s challenge, will contest only from one seat

Stakes in the high-profile electoral battle between two political heavyweights — Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia — went up by a notch on Tuesday as the latter accepted the cricketer-turned-politician’s challenge to contest from the Amritsar East assembly constituency only.

Majithia, who was first declared as Shiromani Akali Dal nominee from the Majitha assembly segment, announced withdrawal from his home turf, leaving it to his wife Ganieve Kaur who filed her nomination papers on Monday. The SAD leader has won from Majitha thrice since 2007.

Earlier, Majithia, who got protection from arrest till February 23 from the Supreme Court in a drug case, was to contest the elections from both Majitha and Amritsar East . But, Sidhu on Saturday had dared him to contest the polls only from Amritsar East.

Addressing a press conference here, the Akali MLA said, “It was not easy for me to stay away from the people who elected me thrice. But sometimes one has to make a decision that one does not want to take.”

“Sidhu was rarely seen in the constituency after becoming MLA, leaving it in a mess. When his ministerial portfolio was changed, he shut his doors for the people. What was the mistake of the people of this segment if he was removed from the cabinet?” he asked.

“I have come to win the hearts of the people and change the fate of this constituency which has been deprived for long,” he added, sharing his vision for the development of the segment.