Punjab polls: Amarinder, BJP to discuss seat sharing formula

The first formal meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cement an alliance ahead of the Punjab assembly elections will take place on Tuesday, with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat likely to attend lunch at the former chief minister’s farmhouse near Chandigarh.

According to senior BJP leaders and the former CM’s close associates, Shekhawat — who is the election in-charge for Punjab — is likely to discuss the possible seat sharing for the alliance between the saffron party, Amarinder’s newly formed Punjab Lok Congress and Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

On Saturday, Union minister Amit Shah had stated that talks were on between the three stakeholders. Even Amarinder confirmed the same while opening his party office in Chandigarh on Monday.

However, this will be for the first time that the BJP and Amarinder will sit across the table to formally discuss their election strategy and seat-sharing formula. BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh is likely to accompany Shekhawat.

It is learnt this will be a crucial meeting ahead of Amarinder’s proposed meeting with Shah and BJP national chief JP Nadda, in which the seat-sharing formula will be given the final shape.

According to a few close aides of Amarinder, he has already worked out a seat-sharing strategy in which his party will focus mainly on rural areas. The BJP is likely to stake a claim to at least 45 seats, including all 23 seats from which it used to contest in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), revealed a senior party functionary.