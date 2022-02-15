Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh braces for toughest battle of political career on home turf Patiala

This election is going to be different for former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his supporters in many ways and that too on his home turf — Patiala city.

In the wake of his unceremonious removal from the post of CM, the going will not be easy for the Patiala royal scion who has dominated the political scene in the state’s Congress unit since 1998 when he rejoined the party.

But this time, he faces the heat in his pocket-borough, Patiala Urban constituency, itself where he has been winning from for years now. Unlike the past polls, neither the New Moti Bagh Palace, the royal family’s residence, is thronged by his supporters in hordes nor is Amarinder enjoying the same popularity on his home turf where he remained an undisputed “king” in the previous assembly polls.

One can gauge this from the fact that the number of supporters converging at his residence has been reduced to just a handful from the thousands earlier.

Amarinder, who floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), is banking heavily on his party’s ally BJP to sail through this election.

While in the past, he used to campaign across Punjab and hold only a couple of meetings in his constituency, he is confined to his traditional stronghold where is forced to hit every nook and corner this time.

“In his more than 50 year-long political career, Amarinder’s prestige may never have been at greater stake than now,” said one of his confidants who admitted that they were now dependent on the BJP.

When the PLC campaign was not picking up, Amarinder’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur was roped in and things seem to have improved now, he added.

As the circumstances and allies changed, so did Amarinder’s speeches in which he has been raking up the issues such as “threat” from neighbouring Pakistan and saying the “double engine government with BJP-led Centre” will usher in development in Punjab.

“The NDA is going to stay till 2024. And the writing on the wall is clear —the BJP under Narendra Modi will again form government at the Centre. So vote wisely as only the central support can help the state sail through the from ₹4 lakh crore debt, provide internal and external security and bring major industries and jobs,” he is heard saying in the rallies.

He drops the names of Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the poster boys of the BJP, in his every speech. Also, “Jai Shri Ram’ slogans are now common in his rallies.

Amarinder is facing a tough challenge from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli, a former Akali Dal mayor. Ajitpal’s father Surjit Singh Kohli and grandfather Sardara Singh Kohli remained MLAs from Patiala and ministers in Akali governments.

Ajitpal says, “Since 2002, it was a fixed match between Amarinder and the Badals, who never campaigned against Amarinder. Therefore, I decided to join the AAP. I am getting a tremendous support as the city knows that the royal scion has done nothing for them. It’s not an era of the maharajas, but of aam aadmi (common man). Not only the general public, but political activists across the party lines are supporting me to teach a lesson to the Congress and Akalis for their misrule. The public wants a change and the AAP is the only alternative.”

With the AAP gaining in the Malwa belt, a strong support is pouring in for Ajitpal who along with his wife has been on the toes holding door-to-door campaign and mohalla meetings in the constituency.

Like Ajitpal, Vishnu Sharma, also a former city mayor, is in the fray on the Congress ticket. Sharma was mayor when Amarinder was CM from 2002-07 but later joined the Akali Dal. When Amarinder left the Congress, he rejoined the ruling party. “Amarinder did nothing for the city. Here, voters are fed up with him due to his inaccessibility. No Congressman has gone with him and it clearly shows as there is no steam in Amarinder’s campaign” he adds.

On the other hand, the SAD has fielded Harpal Juneja, a lawyer and a loyalist of senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Juneja’s family is known for social work in the city and enjoys a good rapport with people. He started his campaign in June last year and has covered the entire city on foot. He is seeking votes by raking up issues of corruption and non-development of the city. “The Congress has shunted Amarinder out as he was not available for MLAs and was a non-performer. Now it’s the turn of voters to shunt him out from Patiala,” he says.

