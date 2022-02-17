Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Amritsar mayor Rintu joins AAP

Rintu was inducted into the AAP by party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and state unit president Bhagwant Mann, who is also its chief ministerial face
Karamjit Singh Rintu after being inducted into the AAP by party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann. (Twitter)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 03:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu quit the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

Rintu was inducted into the AAP by party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and state unit president Bhagwant Mann, who is also its chief ministerial face. “I welcome Karamjit Singh Rintu ji, present Mayor of Amritsar to Aam Aadmi Party. His joining will strengthen AAP in Punjab, esp Amritsar,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“People of Punjab want to welcome a prosperous future with @AamAadmiParty and I am all for it, as I conveyed the same to Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji,” he posted on Twitter.

Rintu was elected as the eighth mayor of Amritsar in January 2018. His exit, which came a day after former Union minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the Congress, is a setback for the ruling party. Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati, who was appointed by the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government, had joined the BJP two days ago.

