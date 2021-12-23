Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann slams Congress, Akalis over plight of border areas
Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann slams Congress, Akalis over plight of border areas

AAP’s Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann castigated the successive governments in the state for ignoring development in border areas
Punjab AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was addressing a poll rally at Ajnala assembly segment in Amritsar district. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday castigated the successive governments in the state for ignoring development in border areas.

Addressing a poll rally at Ajnala assembly segment in Amritsar district, Mann said that even though every region of Punjab is tackling the same set of problems of drugs, unemployment, poverty and inflation, people in areas along the India-Pakistan border are facing additional hardships after being ignored by the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for long.

Mann said he has been constantly raising the issue of compensation for farmers who have agricultural land beyond the border, but the Congress government has not released a single penny.

Slamming both the Congress and SAD, the AAP leader said: “They haven’t done anything in 44 years, and they are not going to do anything in the next five years either. These parties don’t have any agenda or development plans, but they are shamelessly asking for one more chance to plunder Punjab.”

Mann said the AAP was the only party talking about development issues, like schools, hospitals, employment and children’s future. He also urged the voters to stay alert and not let incidents of sacrilege lead them astray from the issues of development.

Thursday, December 23, 2021
