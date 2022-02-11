Punjab polls: BJP betting big on 35 segments to ‘spring a surprise’

Making frantic efforts to offset the repercussions of a huge backlash it faced over the now repealed three contentious farm laws for over a year, the BJP in Punjab has zeroed in on nearly 35 constituencies dominated by Hindu and scheduled caste (SC) voters with the hope of springing a surprise in the state assembly elections.

Besides fielding its candidates from the 23 seats it traditionally contested in coalition with its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the saffron party has listed 12 more segments where pushing the poll campaign may yield it good results.

The BJP strategists claim that of the 73 segments where their candidates are in the fray on the party symbol, including five from the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), they have won from 25 at least once in the past three assembly polls.

The additional seats which the party is focusing are mainly in the urban areas from it trailed by a low margin during the parliamentary elections. Also, the party will be banking on the Narendra Modi factor in these segments.

Among the seats where the party will carry a full-throttle campaign are Garhshankar, Ropar, Atamnagar, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana East, Dera Bassi, Khanna, Sangrur, Bathinda Urban, Gurdaspur, Batala, and Mansa, a senior leader said.

“On most of these seats, the Modi factor was there during the Lok Sabha poll as well,” he added.

Party insiders say the three seats in Ludhiana city — Ludhiana South, Ludhiana East and Atamnagar— could throw surprising results as these constituencies are dominated by Hindu and SC voters. Earlier, these seats were allotted to the PLC but the candidates wanted to contest on the BJP symbol from there.

“In Ludhiana South and Atamnagar, which were contested by Bains brothers of the Lok Insaaf Party, the BJP sees an opportunity claiming anti-incumbency against the sitting MLAs and the controversies involving them,” a saffron party strategist said.

In Ropar, where the Sainis hold the sway, the BJP foresees a formidable fight as the seat is dominated by Hindu voters and its candidate and former deputy inspector general (DIG) Iqbal Singh Lalpura also belongs to the community.

In Dera Bassi, the party is banking on voters originally from outside Punjab.

In the Batala, Gurdaspur and Garshankar segments, the is betting on Hindu and SC voters, while it has its hopes pinned on a large chunk of Hindu voters in Khanna, Mansa and Bathinda seats.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said the party was contesting every seat seriously. “There are certain seats we want to win as we have a strong base there,” he said.

