Punjab polls: BJP-led alliance to field Sikh candidates on about 70 seats
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: BJP-led alliance to field Sikh candidates on about 70 seats

The BJP is likely to contest polls on 65 out of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while its allies the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress is expected to contest 38 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) 14
Eyeing to expand its base in Punjab, the BJP will nominate Sikh candidates on more than half of the total seats it will contest in next month’s assembly polls, its general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Speaking on the BJP-led alliance, which comprises the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the SAD (Sanyukt), he said it is expected that most of its candidates for the February 20 polls to the 117-member assembly will be from the Sikh community, especially farmers and OBCs. The BJP may also explore the option of announcing a chief ministerial face for the alliance, Chugh said.

The BJP is likely to contest on 65 out of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while its allies the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress is expected to contest 38 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) 14. The BJP is likely to field 33-35 Sikh candidates and the alliance as a whole may have more than 70 nominees from the community, they said.



Talking about the BJP’s prospects in the elections, Chugh, who hails from the state, said the party will “surprise many with its splendid performance in the polls”.

On the question of seat sharing with allies, Chugh did not divulge any details, but said, “The BJP will play the role of a senior partner in the alliance.” “The BJP will field Sikh candidates on about half of the total seats it will contest and the alliance as a whole will have about 60 per cent Sikh candidates, mostly farmers and those from OBC (other backward class) and SC (schedule caste) communities,” he told PTI.

The BJP has already announced its first list of 34 candidates which includes 13 farmers and nine from the SC community.

On whether the BJP or the alliance will project someone as the chief ministerial candidate, Chugh said,”All options are open. We are open to ideas.”

