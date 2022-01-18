Punjab polls: BJP likely to announce first list of candidates on Wednesday

Chandigarh : The first list of the BJP or Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20 is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

The names for more that 35 seats were discussed in the core group meeting of the party’s Punjab unit that met in New Delhi on Monday. Later, these names were discussed by party’s election affairs in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat with National BJP chief JP Nadda and national organisation secretary BL Santosh.

The names would be finalised only after discussions in the party’s parliamentary board, which is likely to meet on Wednesday, a senior leader privy to the developments said.

According a senior party functionary, two Congress MLAs, who have joined the BJP, including former minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa, may be fielded from Ferozepur and Batala, respectively.

The first list will have candidates from most of the seats traditionally contested by the BJP in Punjab, it is learnt.