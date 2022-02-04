Punjab polls: BJP national leaders hit the ground from today, Rajnath to address 3 rallies

Sensing an opportunity to throw a surprise in a multi-cornered contest in the Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national leadership will hit the ground from Friday with defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing three rallies in the state.

Rajnath will address rallies in Pathankot, Dasuya and Gurdaspur that are dominated by Hindu voters. The constituencies also have a sizeable presence of the Rajput community, which the minister himself comes from.

Senior BJP leaders tasked with poll planning said the party will go full throttle with its campaign after February 7 when Union home minister Amit Shah and party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda are likely to address eight rallies each.

Senior party leaders said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to virtually address workers in Punjab early next week and they have already started making preparations for this. “If the Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve and the restrictions are not removed, PM Modi will address virtual rallies in the state,” a party leader said.

Shah is also likely to address a rally in Patiala, the home turf of former chief minister Amarinder Singh whose newly floated outfit, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), is in alliance with the BJP in the state along with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The party has planned at least 100 rallies across the state, it is learnt.

List of star campaigners released

On Thursday, the BJP also a list of its star campaigners for the Punjab polls. Besides Modi, Nadda, Shah and Rajnath, other Union ministers on the list are Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Samriti Irani, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi and Som Parkash.

Also on the list are state party chief Ashwani Sharma, party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana CMs Jai Ram Thakur and Manohar Lal Khattar, party MPs Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini, Hans Raj Hans, Vinod Chavda and Sunny Deol.

Of the 117 assembly seats, the saffron party is contesting from 68, the PLC from 34 and the SAD (Sanyukt) from 15 seats.

BJP’s media incharge Shivam Chabbra said, “The party will launch an aggressive campaign from Friday. A strategy has been chalked out keeping in view the demand from the candidates and the availability of our start campaigners.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON