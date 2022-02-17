Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: BJP prioritises pro-people policies than boosting family interests, says Smriti Irani

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP’s Bathinda Urban candidate Raj Garg Nambardar, Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani said the Modi government provided free cooking gas connections to women to improve their health
Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani being welcomed in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme of constructing toilets at households proved his vision for women empowerment.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP’s Bathinda Urban candidate Raj Garg Nambardar, she said the Modi government provided free cooking gas connections to women to improve their health. She said the BJP can provide better governance in Punjab as the party has given priority of “pro-people policies than boosting family interests”.

“It was Modi who sensitively understood the challenges faced by the women from underprivileged families having no toilets at home. The Centre took the revolutionary initiative of equipping the households with functional toilets and more than one lakh families were benefitted in Punjab alone,” she added. Irani also referred to the name of a close aide of a senior Punjab minister for allegedly running a ‘goonda tax’ regime in Bathinda.

“The BJP can curb such elements as the party has zero-tolerance for corruption,” she said.

Punjab has mega potential but lacks visionary leadership: Gadkari

Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a vision to improve Punjab’s agronomics by diversifying farm produce into “innovative” power and fuel sectors.

Addressing an election rally in support of the party nominee from Talwandi Sabo Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, Gadkari said Punjab has a mega potential but lacked a visionary leadership to give the farm sector a new life.

“Indian government is working in this direction. There are ample opportunities for concepts such as waste-to-wealth and waste-to-energy and ultimately leading to the benefit of all. The enterprising leadership of the BJP has a political will to achieve this,” he added.

Gadkari said the union ministry has started work on five greenfield express corridors in Punjab to give a fillip to the industry.

“The Modi government has the vision to strengthen infrastructure as better connectivity is also a key to new employment opportunities. Unlike other parties, the BJP is an organisation that values the workers and is not controlled by families. Punjab is expressing its faith in the BJP for inclusive development,” he added.

