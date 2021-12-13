Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: BSP announces 3 more candidates
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: BSP announces 3 more candidates

Ex-AIG Harmohan Sandhu pitched as candidate from Chamkaur Sahib represented in assembly by Punjab CM Charanjit Channi
The election symbol of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), an alliance partner of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, on Sunday announced three more candidates for the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Former assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Harmohan Singh Sandhu was declared the party candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency which is represented in the Vidhan Sabha by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Kuldeep Singh Lubana will contest from Jalandhar (North) and Kamaljit Chawla from Dinanagar (Pathankot).

The decision was taken in the party’s state executive meeting in Jalandhar.

Interestingly, the three were declared candidates soon after their induction into the party on Sunday. Sandhu had left Shiromani Akali Dal earlier this year. His mother late Satwant Kaur Sandhu was a five-time MLA.

In a press statement, state BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi said they have declared 17 candidates of a total of 20 allotted seats so far.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP