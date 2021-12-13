Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: BSP announces 3 more candidates
Punjab polls: BSP announces 3 more candidates

Ex-AIG Harmohan Sandhu pitched as candidate from Chamkaur Sahib represented in assembly by Punjab CM Charanjit Channi
The election symbol of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), an alliance partner of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, on Sunday announced three more candidates for the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Former assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Harmohan Singh Sandhu was declared the party candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency which is represented in the Vidhan Sabha by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Kuldeep Singh Lubana will contest from Jalandhar (North) and Kamaljit Chawla from Dinanagar (Pathankot).

The decision was taken in the party’s state executive meeting in Jalandhar.

Interestingly, the three were declared candidates soon after their induction into the party on Sunday. Sandhu had left Shiromani Akali Dal earlier this year. His mother late Satwant Kaur Sandhu was a five-time MLA.

In a press statement, state BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi said they have declared 17 candidates of a total of 20 allotted seats so far.

