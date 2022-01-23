Punjab polls: Candidates’ kids take charge to meet voters, lead digital campaign

From holding conventional public meetings to organising digital campaigning, the children of many of those in the poll fray in Punjab are leading from the front with a view to ensuring the electoral success of their parents.

They are helping their parents not only cater to the aspirations of the electors but also make sense of an ever-changing political landscape in the times of digital media.

Rubal Manoj Bansal, daughter of Manoj Bala Bansal, the Congress candidate from the Maur constituency, has roped in a New Delhi-based social media agency for electioneering of her mother. Rubal, a PhD scholar who has also studied management, says meeting people in the rural belt is a joyous experience. She has taken charge of her mother’s Facebook page and Twitter handle besides video and photo profiling online.

“My first stint in campaigning was in 2017 for my mother, a former district president of the Congress’ Mansa unit. There has been a major shift in electioneering and even voters expect a digital presence of the candidates. I am heading a team of 10 professionals for designing virtual campaigning,” she said.

Since state finance minister Manpreet Badal is locked in a close contest from the Bathinda Urban segment, his daughter Rhea Badal has jumped into campaigning. A graduate in culture and communications from New York University, Rhea started meeting people on Friday.

On day 1, she was seen distributing pamphlets highlighting Manpreet’s development initiatives in Bathinda. Also, Rhea’s elder brother Arjun Badal and cousin Manpreet Johal will join her next week.

Manpreet’s political bête noire and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sarup Chand Singla’s son Dinav Singla too has taken charge of digital canvassing.

“Ours is a joint family and all we are engaged in campaigning. My wife Gurreet and I are planning the digital electioneering part. We have a team of professionals for campaigning on online platforms with a focus on visuals and live-feed sessions. We are working to launch an interactive programme with voters,” said Dinav.

Aekom Kaur Warring, 14, the daughter of Congress candidate from the high-stake Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has been accompanying her father in the poll campaign.

On Thursday, Aekom, who studies in class 9, inaugurated her father’s election office at Gidderbaha from where he is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term.

She has been active in her father’s poll campaign since she was 7. “I am seeking votes for the works undertaken by my father. People appreciate the unprecedented developmental activities in Gidderbaha. Our family is confident my father’s victory,” she tells journalists after an election meeting on Friday.

Gurbaz Sidhu, an engineering graduate in renewable energy from the University of Illinois, is single-handedly canvassing digitally for his father and Akali candidate from Talwandi Sabo Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, a three-time MLA.

“Digital outreach is very important but we are focusing on physical meetings as well,” says Gurbaz.