Punjab polls: Chadha claims four Congress ministers want to join AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that four ministers and other big leaders of the ruling Congress in Punjab were in touch with them and wanted to join the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The claim was made by AAP Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, who said the party had refused to induct these ministers and leaders because of allegations of links with sand mafia against them. “These four ministers of the Channi government are constantly approaching us, but we have decided not to include them in our party. The party has no need for such leaders,” Chadha said at a virtual press conference, while withholding their names.

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab state president Bhagwant Mann also put their weight behind Chadha’s claim by retweeting his statement. Kejriwal claimed that the AAP would form the government in Punjab after a few months and many leaders from other parties were approaching to join it. “We will not include any corrupt and criminal leader (in the party) under any circumstance. We will give a clean and honest government to Punjab,” he posted on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann also posted that the Congress was about to go and only one month was left. “That’s why many of their big leaders are voraciously looting Punjab. We will not include any dishonest leader in our party,” he alleged. A few days back, Arvind Kejriwal had also made a claim that 25 MLAs and two MPs of the Punjab Congress were approaching him to join the party, but he refused to include them, saying that he did not want Congress’ waste.

Channi hits back

Meanwhile, hitting back at Chadha, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused him of spreading rumours. He warned the AAP to desist from mouthing lies in order to create unnecessary hype. “The AAP only wants to create its nuisance value by indulging in misleading and malicious talk, but these tactics would backfire,” Channi said while interacting with reporters in Morinda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}