Punjab polls: Channi announces hike in honorarium of anganwadi workers

Morinda: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced hike in the monthly honorarium of over 53,000 anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers and helpers across the state. He also declared that all these workers would be now eligible for regular increase in the honorarium annually from January 1, 2023, onwards.

Addressing a gathering of anganwadi workers at the Morinda anaj mandi, the CM said the monthly emoluments of anganwadi workers stand increased from ₹8,100 to ₹9,500, mini anganwadi workers from ₹5,300 to ₹6,300 and helpers from ₹4,050 to ₹5,100. Likewise, the honorarium of anganwadi workers would be increased every year by ₹500 while it would be ₹250 in case of both mini anganwadi workers and helpers. The CM also gave appointment letters to 67 safai sewaks on the occasion.

Describing anganwari workers as the backbone of the administrative machinery of the state, the CM reiterated that the welfare of women and their empowerment always remained the highest priority of the state government. “Earlier also, the monthly emoluments of over 67,000 Asha Workers and mid day meal workers were increased as part of the commitment to ensure overall welfare of this significant section of the society”, said Channi.

Exhorting people to follow precautionary measures amid rising Covid-19 cases, the CM said the state government has a robust healthcare infrastructure in place to face any eventuality.

In his address, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the present dispensation is fully conversant with the problems being faced by women who had to undertake household chores before leaving for professional commitments. Therefore, they deserved this much awaited increase in their monthly emoluments.

Social security, women and child development minister Razia Sultana among others were also present on the occasion.