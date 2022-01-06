Punjab polls: Channi’s elevation gives fillip to Cong in Rupnagar

Even though this district with historical and religious significance to Sikhs has given mixed election results in the past, the elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Punjab chief minister has strengthened the Congress. The split of Akali-BJP vote bank has further boosted the Grand Old Party’s prospects in the Rupnagar district that sends three legislators to the state assembly.

Chamkaur Sahib: Channi looks set for fourth term

Charanjit Singh Channi’s appointment as the chief minister has further boosted his chances of getting re-elected from Chamkaur Sahib. Already a popular face among the electorate, Channi has scored a hat-trick from this reserved seat, which was a Shiromani Akali Dal stronghold. Channi had first won as an independent candidate in 2007, and saw a meteoric rise after joining the Congress.

He became the leader of opposition in 2015 and has now become the CM into his third term. He knows the art to connect with the common man, and is known for resolving citizens’ issues by sitting among them. Now, at the helm of governance in the state, he has pumped a lot of funds to further develop his constituency. For the SAD-BSP, Harmohan Singh, a retired cop and son of former MLA Satwant Kaur, will challenge Channi. The AAP has again fielded Dr Charanjit Singh, who stood second in the last election. Illegal mining remains the biggest issue in the area.

Rupnagar: Akali heavyweight is eyeing comeback

It is the seat that saw AAP candidate Amarjit Singh Sandoa defeat SAD heavyweight Dr Daljit Singh Cheema. However, he joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and then returned to the AAP fold. Owing to these flip-flops and other controversies, the AAP has given the ticket to RTI activist Dinesh Chadha, who is quite active in the area. The SAD has once again fielded former minister Dr Daljit Cheema, who despite his defeat never left the area and remains in touch with the electorate.

Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon, who unsuccessfully contested the last elections on the Congress ticket, is now facing opposition from local partymen with backing of senior leaders. Improvement Trust chairman Surinder Singh is also in the fray for the Congress ticket. The segment has not seen much development in the past five years, mainly as the MLA was from the opposition. Even here, illegal mining remains a key concern.

Anandpur Sahib: Development works speak for speaker

Even though three-time legislator Rana KP Singh didn’t find place in the cabinet, as the Vidhan Sabha speaker, he not only wields constitutional power but also knows how to use it. Be it Captain Amarinder Singh or Charanjit Singh Channi at the helm of affairs, Rana KP is considered close to both and thus got ample funds for development projects in Anandpur Sahib. However, Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon is creating troubles for him.

In the BJP, 2017 contender Dr Parminder Sharma and former minister Madan Mohan Mittal’s son Arvind Mittal are making efforts to get the ticket. However, the split of the SAD and BJP vote bank has dented the saffron party’s prospects. As the SAD has given the seat to its new ally BSP, it has fielded Nitin Nanda, who earlier had links with Shiv Sena. His candidature is opposed by local party workers. Besides illegal mining, frequent flooding and poor potable water supply are major concerns of voters.

