Punjab polls: CM Charanjit Channi skips Congress screening committee meeting

The Congress screening committee, constituted under party’s national general secretary Ajay Maken, discussed the names of probable candidates for the Punjab assembly elections on Tuesday evening in the absence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi could not attend the meeting in Delhi due to the state cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh around the same time.

“The screening committee again went over the names of probables for 50-odd seats where there is consensus and not more than two serious contenders are in the race in order to recommend their names to the central election committee. However, no decision was taken as the chief minister was not present,” a party leader privy to the deliberations said.

Besides Maken, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary and joint secretary Krishna Allavaru were among those who attended the meeting. The committee will hold another meeting in a day or two to finalise its first list of recommendations to the central panel.

Earlier, amid growing internal bickering in the state Congress, cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Pargat Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal at his residence in the morning.

They are learnt to have discussed the situation arising out of the rift and Sidhu’s statements that have left the party deeply divided. Randhawa and Ashu have aired their differences with the PPCC chief, with the latter hitting out at him for throwing a spanner in the government efforts and creating confusion in the party by repeatedly questioning the decisions and announcements of the state government. The state chief has also hit back at the two ministers.