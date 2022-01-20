Punjab polls: Cold wave, Covid curbs dim poll mood in south Malwa

BATHINDA: Coronavirus-induced restrictions and intense cold wave in Punjab have dimmed the regular festive mood during the elections.

Unlike the previous state polls or even the municipal elections held during the second Covid wave in February last year, Bathinda and other districts of south Malwa are witnessing low-key electioneering. No political rallies are permitted to check huge gatherings amid a surge in Covid cases. Usual scenes of rickshaw-mounted blaring loudspeakers, poster wars and buntings in markets are absent from urban and rural segments this time.

Following directions of the Election Commission, the candidates and the ticket claimants are holding small election meetings. Besides, politicians prefer door-to-door meetings with electors in the comfort of their houses.

Political managers are keeping the election meetings a subdued affair. Candidates are avoiding going “live” or posting videos on their Facebook pages to avoid getting caught on the wrong foot by the election authorities.

According to the photographs posted by the candidates from Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot, Muktsar and other districts, on their Facebook pages, considered to be the most popular social media platform in Punjab, Covid-appropriate behaviour is missing.

Leaders and people are seen without facemasks and social distancing norm is not followed.

In Bathinda Urban, incumbent Congress legislator and finance minister Manpreet Badal is banking upon his close team managed by brother-in-law Jaijeet Singh Johal to maintain a connect with voters. Manpreet’s wife Vinu Badal and party councillors are actively meeting voters.

At the high-stake Gidderbaha segment in Muktsar, two-time Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been visiting 6-7 villages every day. His wife Amrita Warring is teaming up to better connect with voters.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee and incumbent MLA from Talwandi Sabo Baljinder Kaur is also meeting villagers at their houses and shops.