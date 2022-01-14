Punjab polls: Cong finalises first list, likely to be out today

Chandigarh : The Congress central election committee (CEC) headed by party president Sonia Gandhi, which met on Thursday, is learnt to have finalised the names of candidates for most of the 70 Punjab assembly constituencies for which discussion was held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee, which held a two-hour long virtual meeting, finalised the names of candidates for seats mostly held by the party at present. The Congress was expected to release its first list of candidates for 65 to 70 seats after the meeting but held it back due to lack of consensus on a few seats, party leaders familiar with the deliberations said. Punjab has 117 assembly constituencies.

The Congress president and former president Rahul Gandhi are likely to have more consultations on the assembly seats on which some leaders had different views before deciding the candidates. “The first list should be out either tomorrow or the day after,” one of the leaders said.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, the CEC includes Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Dr Girija Vyas, Janardan Dwivedi, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and M Veerappa Moily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary also joined the meeting.

The screening committee headed by All India Congress Committee general secretary Ajay Maken had recommended the names of candidates for these seats after a series of meeting over two weeks.

The Congress is expected to clear the names of Channi, Sidhu, Randhawa, Soni and most of the other ministers in the first list. There are indications that the party may deny ticket to about a dozen out of 80 sitting MLAs owing to strong anti-incumbency against, but most of these seats will be taken up in subsequent meetings.