Punjab polls: Cong names 23 nominees in 2nd list, replaces four sitting MLAs

Chandigarh : The Congress released its second list of 23 candidates for the February 20 elections in Punjab on Tuesday, replacing four of its sitting MLAs.

The sitting legislators who have been replaced by the party are Amrik Singh Dhillon from Samrala, Nirmal Singh from Shutrana, Surjit Singh Dhiman from Amargarh and Satkar Kaur from Ferozepur Rural. In Amargarh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s close aide Smit Singh has replaced Dhiman whose son Jaswinder Dhiman has been fielded from Sunam. Sidhu was pushing for Smit who has been working closely with him and coordinating with the media until recently.

Ashu Bangar, the AAP candidate who switched to the Congress recently, has been given fielded from Ferozepur Rural. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had promised to get the Congress ticket for Bangar who jumped the ship after levelling allegations against the AAP leadership. Darbara Singh has replaced Nirmal Singh in Shutrana, whereas Raj Gill has been fielded in place of four-time MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon from Samrala.

The Congress had also dropped four sitting MLAs in its first list of 86 candidates released about 10 days ago.

With Tuesday’s list, the party has named its nominees for 109 of the total 117 constituencies in the state. Among the seats for which the party is still to name its candidates are Jalalabad, Patiala Urban, Attari, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana South, Bhadaur and Barnala seats.

Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who has launched his separate party, has announced to contest from Patiala Urban whereas SAD chief Sukhbir Badal is contesting from Jalalabad.

Sekhri fielded from Batala

Former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, a Hindu face, has been fielded from Batala, despite intense lobbying by cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa for his son. Bajwa initially wanted to shift from Fatehgarh Churian to Batala but then tried for his son, seeking relaxation in the “one family, one ticket” rule. Sitting MLA Joginder Pal has again got the ticket from Bhoa, despite stiff opposition from campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar. His candidature was being back by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Ramanjeet Singh Sikki and Kuldeep Vaid have been repeated from Khadoor Sahib and Gill, respectively. Sitting MLA Davinder Ghubaya was also facing opposition but has again been fielded from Fazilka. Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa has been fielded from Sahnewal.

The party has fielded AAP defector MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga, who won from Raikot in 2017, from Jagraon. However, Baldev Singh, another first-time MLA, who also defected from the AAP, has been denied ticket from Jaitu.

The ticket allocation has been delayed due to differences of opinion among the state leaders. The Congress central election commission headed by party president Sonia Gandhi, which met on Monday, was unable to arrive at consensus and asked a sub-committee comprising general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, senior leader Ambika Soni and chairman of the secretary committee for Punjab Ajay Maken to hold discussions and finalise the tickets.

