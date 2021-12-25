Punjab polls: Cong screening committee to seek suggestions from members individually

Chandigarh : The Congress screening committee, constituted for the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections in Punjab, has decided to seek suggestions from its members one by one, raising eyebrows in party circles.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ajay Maken, who heads the screening committee, told the panel members present in the meeting held in Delhi on Friday night to give their suggestions individually in a day or two, party leaders familiar with the development said.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and state campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar and some central leaders were among those who attended the meeting, whereas chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary were not present.

Chaudhary said the panel would meet the members one by one and he was not supposed to be there in today’s meeting. The meeting held in the party’s ‘war room’ at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, was wound up quickly. “We brainstormed on the strategy. This process will carry on. Nothing has been decided on seats so far,” Maken told reporters after the meeting.

Though panel members were tight-lipped on the reasons behind the move to meet leaders one by one to seek their suggestions on ticket allocation, a party leader said there was something amiss, indicating that this could be linked to internal feud in the party. Both Channi and Sidhu are not on the same page on several issues.