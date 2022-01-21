Punjab polls: Cong struggling to name a challenger to Capt Amarinder in Patiala Urban

The Congress appears to be finding it tough to choose a formidable candidate from Patiala Urban to challenge former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who has been representing the seat in the Punjab assembly since 2002. Amarinder has improved his winning margin with every election since 2002.

For the Congress, fielding a credible face is quite a task since the candidate from the segment had never been point of discussion since 2002 until Capt Amarinder’s unceremonious exit as chief minister four months ago. With Capt Amarinder having left the Congress and formed his own party, the Congress is fighting the void. Also, almost the prominent faces among the party cadres have switched to Capt Amarinder’s side. “I am going to contest from my traditional seat, and will secure a thumping victory. People are with me,” Capt Amarinder had said.

Irrespective of how the rest of Punjab reacts and responds to Capt Amarinder’s new outfit, in Patiala, he continues to hold the sway, primarily because of his royal roots. Capt Amarinder first contested Patiala the seat in 2002, although he had unsuccessfully tried for the Akali Dal ticket from here in 1997.

Before that, the Patiala Town, as it was known before it became Patiala Urban in the 2009 delimitation process, was represented by Brahm Mohindra since 1980. He was shifted to Samana in 2002 when Capt Amarinder was the state Congress president.

During the last four Vidhan Sabha elections, Capt Amarinder has consistently improved his vote tally and the victory margin. In 2002, he was polled 46,750 votes while his rival Sarup Singh Sehgal from Shiromani Akali Dal got just 13,167 votes.

In 2007, Capt Amarinder was polled 60,338 votes while his Akali rival Surjit Singh Kohli, a former minister and father of the current Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajitpal Singh Kholi, bagged 27,596.

In 2012, Capt Amarinder got 66,010 votes while (Surjit) Kohli was polled 23,711 votes. In 2017, Capt bagged 72,217 votes against Balbir Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party’s 19,852, while Akali candidate former army chief Gen JJ Singh (retd) got just 11,613 votes. Gen Singh recently joined the BJP.

Though about a dozen people have applied for the Congress ticket, the party has not found a strong candidate yet. Last week, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu had roped in former mayor Vishnu Sharma, whose name is making rounds as a probable candidate. There were also talks of Brahm Mohindra being fielded from the deat, but he had refuted any such possibility. A section of the local Congress leaders is also propagating the idea of fielding Navjot Sidhu against Amarinder. District Congress president Narinder Lalli has openly demanded ticket for Sidhu or his wife Navjot Kaur.

The Congress is likely to announce its candidate for the seat in the next list, which is expected next week.

